ProSportsImages.co.uk
Huddersfield, Fulham and Middlesbrough have loan offers for Burnley’s Ben Gibson rejected

ProSportsImages.co.uk

According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie (tweet – below), Burnley have rejected loan proposals from Championship trio Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Middlesbrough.

Burnley will allow Gibson to leave the club this month as he is seen as surplus to requirements at Turf Moor, but the club is insistent on securing a replacement for the defender before he departs.

Ideally, Sean Dyche’s side would prefer a permanent deal, in a bid to recuperate the £15 million paid to Middlesbrough in 2017, but a loan deal back down to the Championship looks more likely with just over a week to go in the transfer window.

The 27-year old is looking to secure a move elsewhere to get more playing time. He has only featured once this season for the Clarets, in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland. Prior to this, he has only played one game in the Premier League in his Burnley career.

Boro’s recent defensive injury crisis has meant they have prioritised a defender in this month’s window, and with Gibson’s uncle being the Middlesbrough Chairman, it would be the most likely destination for the Teesside-born centre-back.

Tommy Elphick has been sidelined with an injury at Huddersfield since November and they too are in the market for a new central defender.

Fulham have already signed Michael Hector on loan from Chelsea, and Scott Parker also has Tim Ream and Alfie Mawson at his disposal. However, they are hoping for new recruits this January in a bid of achieving a place in the automatic promotion spots.

