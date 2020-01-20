Leeds United sponsor tweet sparks comments on shades of Gray deal

On Saturday’s showing, Leeds United need a striker to replace Eddie Nketiah. Names have been bandied around in various publications before being summarily dismissed. One of these ‘dismissed’ names was Watford’s, Andre Gray. However, a recent tweet (below) from United’s sponsors 32Red has gotten tongues wagging.

The rumours that Andre Gray is moving closer to a switch to Elland Road are growing by the minute It's thought the deal will be a £2m initial loan signing, with an option to buy in the summer#LUFC pic.twitter.com/EM6DZTBYR3 — 32Red (@32Red) January 20, 2020

When Arsenal recalled starlet striker Eddie Nketiah, Leeds United were left with just Patrick Bamford as a fit out-and-out striker. Beyond him, you are staring into the Under-23 and the likes of Ryan Edmondson or hoping that Tyler Roberts clambers back to full fitness, or something resembling that state. Marcelo Bielsa admitted the Whites needed a replacement, many names were put forward by an eager Press with Watford’s Gray being one of them.

28-year-old Gray has featured 18 times for Watford in this season’s Premier League competition and has two goals to his name. In 88 games for the Hornets, Gray has 16 goals and seven assists and has shown that he has the composure in front of goal that the Whites are missing at the moment. When you talk about ‘missing’, think Absent Without Leave’ and it is that which has Whites fans foaming at the mouth and almost willing a new striker into the club.

32Red (above) mention the sum of “£2m initial loan signing” and say that the whole deal is thought to be “with an option to buy in the summer.” That mirrors an earlier article and view from Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey said, at the weekend, that Leeds “have made an enquiry” for the former Brentford and Burnley hitman but Watford’s insistence on a £2million loan fee and an agreement to pay the striker’s gargantuan £80,000-per-week means that it is a big leap of faith for the Whites to make.

In some aspects, it’s a strange tweet for a sponsor to put out there. Of course, 32Red does have a little previous regarding funding player arrivals what with releasing some monies to fund Derby County’s capture of former Manchester United and England superstar Wayne Rooney. It’s a tweet that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Leeds United fans who were quick to jump on it.

32Red tweet Andre Gray/Leeds United story – Whites fans react

Fancy paying his wages? Like you do with shrek — Liam Leeds (@LJKLufc) January 20, 2020

So glad you guys are funding this one. Am I clear to get “Gray, 32” on the back of my shirt? — Austin (@AustinLDN86) January 20, 2020

Got to be something in for the sponsor to say it — Mike Roddis 💙💛 (@RoddisMichael) January 20, 2020

Watch us bring the striker in everyone is wanting and then bielsa still starts Lord Bamford anyway — martin mullen (@martinjmullen) January 20, 2020