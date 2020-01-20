Doncaster Rovers want Southend United forward Stephen Humphrys

According to a report from Echo News, Doncaster Rovers are interested in signing striker Stephen Humphrys from fellow League One side Southend United, as Darren Moore continues his hunt for attacking reinforcements.

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore is keen to bolster his attacking options before the January transfer window ends, but he has been unable to add a new forward so far.

Prior to the start of the window, Rovers signed strikers Kwame Thomas and Rakish Bingham on free transfers to add to Moore’s attack, while reports from the Shropshire Star has claimed that Shrewsbury Town man Fejiri Okenabirhie is on the radar of the League One side.

And now, another striker has been linked with Doncaster Rovers. The club are reportedly interested in bringing Southend United striker Stephen Humphrys to the Keepmoat Stadium. Humphrys has played 21 times across all competitions for a struggling Southend side, who sit 22nd in the League One table, only ahead of Bolton Wanderers who were dealt a heavy point deduction.

Along the way, Humphrys has scored five goals and provided two assists but he has not scored since netting in a 4-3 defeat to Shrewsbury Town in September. In total, Humphrys has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances since signing for Southend in January 2019.

Humphrys came through the youth academy of Fulham, proving to be a prolific goalscorer for the club’s Under-23s side, scoring 23 goals in 39 appearances for the Cottagers’ second-string side. He has built up senior experience out on loan in the Football League, spending time with Shrewsbury Town, Rochdale and Scunthorpe United before signing for Southend.