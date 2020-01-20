Bristol City winger Jonny Smith extends loan deal with Oldham Athletic amid links League One and Two sides

Oldham Athletic have confirmed on their official club website that they have secured an extension on the loan deal of Bristol City winger Jonny Smith, keeping him with the club until the end of the season.

It was reported by Football Insider last week that Bristol City’s loaned out winger Jonny Smith was attracting attention from League One and Two clubs amid his strong performances for loan club Oldham Athletic.

League One side Blackpool and League Two duo Swindon Town and Newport County had been linked with Smith. His loan deal was set to run until the end of the season but a recall clause was included in the deal, which the Robins would have been able to trigger had they come to an agreement with another club.

However, it has now been confirmed that Bristol City and Oldham Athletic have come to an agreement on new terms to keep him at Boundary Park until the end of the season.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement of the extension, Oldham boss Dino Maamria said that the club are pleased to have been able to keep Smith on board for the remainder of the season. He said:

“The club have worked very hard to get this done after interest from others due to the fine form he has been in. He’s a big part of this team this season and he’s really enjoying his time here, so it was only right we tried to keep a hold of him, which I am sure the fans will be happy about.”

Smith, 22, has been in fine form for Oldham this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.