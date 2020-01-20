Charlton Athletic lead the race for Greg Docherty as Sunderland deal stalls

According to a report from The Herald, Sunderland’s proposed deal for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has hit a snag and Championship outfit Charlton Athletic are waiting in the wings to swoop for the in-demand man.

Last week it was reported by The Express that Sunderland were closing in on a deal to sign midfielder Greg Docherty on loan from Scottish Premiership side Rangers until the end of the season. However, reports have now claimed that the Black Cats have suffered a blow in the pursuit for the Rangers man.

The Herald has reported that Sunderland’s chase for Docherty has hit a snag. It is said that the two clubs were unable to come to an agreement over how to split Docherty’s wages, with Rangers keen for the League One side to increase their offer.

Now, with the proposed move to Sunderland hitting a stumbling block, it provides the chance for other clubs to swoop. Charlton Athletic are now said to be leading the chase for Docherty’s signature, with Shrewsbury Town also among the sides said keen on the midfielder.

The 23-year-old has played just six times for Rangers so far this season, with four coming in the Europa League Qualifying Stages – in which he provided three assists – and making one appearance in both the Challenge Cup and Scottish League club.

Docherty spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan in League One, impressing while with Shrewsbury Town. He played 50 times for the Shrews, scoring an impressive 10 goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

With a move away from Ibrox on the cards, it will be interesting to see if Sunderland are able to come to an agreement over a deal for Docherty after a stall in negotiations or if it is Charlton Athletic who swoop in to bring him to The Valley for the rest of the season.