Leeds United interested in swoop for Norwegian youngster Emil Bohinen

Leeds United are interested in swooping for Norwegian youngster Emil Bohinen who currently plays for Eliteserien club Stabæk according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Bohinen can operate in midfield or as a winger and has caught the eye of the Whites who are looking at possible replacements for Jack Clarke.

Clarke was recently recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking at alternatives to add to his squad.

Bohinen has also been linked with Premier League side Sheffield United. Despite Leeds looking at the Norwegian they are still considering Manchester City wide player Ian Poveda who is also available for transfer.

Bielsa is certainly looking to make fresh additions during January having lost Clarke and Eddie Nketiah who was recalled by parent club Arsenal.

The Argentine boss is wary of losing too many of their first-team players without bringing in replacements as they look to continue their surge for promotion during the second half of the campaign.

Leeds’ Director of Football Victor Orta is said to be working on a number of possibilities but they are likely to have to go down the loan to buy route, with a loan fee and an obligation to pay a lump sum in the summer due to their financial restraints in the Championship.

Bielsa is eager to add fresh faces to his squad due to some high-profile departures especially considering their recent indifferent form.

Leeds are currently lying in second place in the Championship but have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.