Brighton boss Graham Potter looking for reunion with Swansea’s international midfielder

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing Swansea and Kosovo midfielder Bersant Celina this January according to a report from Alan Nixon of the Sun.

Celina played under Brighton manager Graham Potter during Potter’s time in charge of Swansea City, and the Seagulls boss is keen on reuniting himself with the 23-year old Kosovan who has impressed in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season.

The Sun reports that Swansea City may be willing to sell Celina for somewhere in the region of £10 million due to the number of acquisitions they have made so far in this transfer window, but it remains unclear whether or not Brighton would be willing to pay that.

Celina joined the Welsh side back in July 2018 for a fee believed to be £3 million and has been one of the standout players in the second tier since completing that move.

Prior to his time at Swansea City, Celina spent six years on the books at Premier League side Manchester City after graduating through their youth academy. He never made the cut at the Etihad however, and was limited to just one substitute appearance back in 2016, although he did make an assist that game.

Instead, he was loaned out to Dutch side FC Twente, and also enjoyed a loan spell at Ipswich Town back when they were a Sky Bet Championship side.

As well as his club experience, Celina is an experienced international who has appeared 20 times for his native Kosovo in September 2014.