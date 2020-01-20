Everton striker not keen to drop down a division despite being offered to Leeds United

Over the weekend, news broke that Everton striker Oumar Niasse had been offered to Leeds United by his agent.

However, according to teamTALK, the Senegalese striker is not keen to drop down a division and would rather stay in the top flight of English football.

Originally, the offer made sense for both parties. Niasse is not in the picture at all at Everton and is in desperate need of some game time to try and revive his career.

On the other hand, Leeds United are desperate for a striker this January after Eddie Nketiah was recalled by parent club Arsenal due to a dispute over lack of game time.

It could be because of this that Leeds are finding it difficult to loan a striker this window. Jack Clarke was also recalled by his parent club Tottenham Hotspur as they were unhappy with his limited opportunities.

Premier League sides may worry that their players are not going to be given enough minutes at Leeds and consequently not be keen to follow through on a deal.

However, Everton reportedly just want Niasse off the wage book, and have told his agent to find him a suitable club, hence the reason that he reached out to Leeds United.

But it doesn’t appear that there was communication between player and agent beforehand, with reports coming out now that the 29-year old striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City while they were in the Premier League, doesn’t want to play in the Sky Bet Championship and wants to remain a top flight player.