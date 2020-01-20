West Brom boss Slaven Bilic prepared for Stoke City test

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has said his side are prepared for the test against Stoke City this evening as they look to go four points clear at the top of the Championship, as reported by the Express & Star.

Albion are without a win in five league games but with Leeds having lost 1-0 to QPR on Saturday lunchtime, they remain top of the league.

West Brom have struggled defensively in recent weeks in particular from set pieces, however Bilic insists they have addressed it and worked hard to ensure those mistakes are eradicated.

“We’ve moved on, we’ve had a really good week of training. This situation that we play on Monday, its given us nine days between the games so we’re in good shape.”

“Always you have to keep being optimistic. But you have to be loud and critical about the mistakes. You can’t always praise the players if you’ve conceded goals like we have conceded.”

“The best way is to be a little bit critical when you are winning. Then it gets into their heads, but because you are winning it doesn’t affect their confidence. But Charlton was not good at all.”

“We have to point out the mistakes we have made, defensively and offensively. But to be fair, overall, there is no reason for us to be negative. I think you have to be positive, if you are not positive you don’t have a chance. But if we make mistakes we have to make sure we don’t do it again.”

Although the Baggies have been in indifferent form over the past few games, they have only lost once in that time and Bilic will be hoping a much sought after victory will come this evening.