Stoke City keen on Rangers’ international winger

Stoke City are reportedly tabling a bid for Rangers and Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones according to a report from the Daily Mail.

According to the national media outlet, the Potters are prepared to pay £1 million for the 25-year old, who is well known by Stoke boss Michael O’Neil.

O’Neil was in charge of Northern Ireland prior to his appointment at Stoke City, and will also take charge of the Green and White Army’s Euro 2020 Play-Off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and then either Republic of Ireland or Slovakia if they win their first match.

This was part of an agreement struck up between the Irish FA and Stoke City before O’Neil took the job at the Sky Bet Championship club.

It was O’Neil who handed Jordan Jones his debut for Northern Ireland, bringing him on as a substitute in a 2018 World Cup qualifying Play-Off game. Since then, Jones has gone on to play nine times for his national side, but is yet to find the back of the net.

Jones only joined Rangers back in July 2019 after signing a pre-contract agreement while at former club Kilmarnock.

Jones described his future move to the Glasgow club as his “dream move,” something that angered Kilmarnock fans as he was still registered as their player for the remainder of the season.

Since joining Rangers, things haven’t quite worked out for the winger, who has played just four times in the Scottish Premier League.

However, his current international manager could be set to offer him a chance to revive his career with a return to England, after having come through the youth academy at Middlesbrough.