Newcastle United favourites to sign Leeds United target who is “desperate to leave Hull City”

Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen is reportedly desperate to leave current club Hull City but Newcastle United will fancy their chances of signing him due to manager Steve Bruce’s previous association with 23-year old according to the Daily Mail.

Reports first appeared linking Bowen with a switch to Leeds last week, but Newcastle United have been interested in the winger since the summer and having worked with Bruce at Hull City, the Magpies are hoping that may give them the edge in pursuit of the highly rated youngster.

To add to this, the Daily Mail reports that Peter Chapman, who is a long-time associate of Bowen, will be the man negotiating talks with other clubs rather any of his other previous agents.

Bowen has attracted plenty of interest from both Premier League sides, and clubs plying their trade towards the top end of the Sky Bet Championship.

When you look at the stats, it is easy to see why. The Hull City man has scored 39 goals since August 2016 and has consistently been one of the top performing players in the Sky Bet Championship on a regular basis.

He was linked with a move away from Hull in the summer, but the Tigers managed to keep hold of him, but it seems that January might be a step too far and they could lose him in this window.

Hull themselves are not out of the Play-Off picture in the Sky Bet Championship just yet. Six points separate the Tigers in 12th and Swansea City in sixth.