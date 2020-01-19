Leeds United have contacted Watford over Andre Gray says Phil Hay – shifting focus

Leeds United need a striker, of that there is little doubt. No targets have been forthcoming but the Whites have enquired about many, including Watford striker Andre Gray. On that, Phil Hay says (tweet – below) the Whites have made contact and that things might be changing.

there’s been contact there. Watford said no initially but there’s more willingness to deal there now. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 19, 2020

When Arsenal recalled starlet striker Eddie Nketiah, that left Leeds United with just Patrick Bamford as a fit out-and-out striker. Beyond him, you are staring into the Under-23 or hoping that Tyler Roberts bounces back to full fitness. Marcelo Bielsa admitted the Whites needed a replacement and many names were put forward with Watford’s Gray being one of them.

28-year-old Gray has featured 18 times for Watford in this season’s Premier League competition and has two goals to his name. In 88 games for the Hornets, Gray has 16 goals and seven assists and has shown that he has the composure in front of goal that the Whites are missing at the moment.

An article by Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey said yesterday that Leeds “have made an enquiry” for the former Brentford and Burnley hitman but Watford’s insistence on a £2million loan fee and an agreement to pay the striker’s gargantuan £80,000-per-week means that it is a big leap of faith for the Whites to make.

Hay’s tweet seems to support what Veysey is saying, that there has been a movement in Watford’s position from a steadfast refusal to consider a deal to a “willingness to deal” as of now. However, at a £2million loan fee and picking up £80,000-per-week of wages, this might be a deal too far for the Whites to consider.