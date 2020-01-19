The 72
Championship

Leeds United – All Quiet on the Transfer Front – a time to worry perhaps

Players line up shake hands ahead of the Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Interested in many, landing none – that pretty much sums up Leeds United and the transfer market this January. The Whites are meant to be lining them up, yet the line seems not to be there.

Elia Caprile, the young goalkeeper from Chievo Verona – said to have been over at the club but no announcement. Ian Poveda, the exciting young winger from Manchester City was said to be a shoo-in but according to Phil Hay (below) the youngster “has options” and time is dragging.

When it comes to January transfers, no one seems to do it as slowly as Leeds United do. Prime example? Look at the Dan James fiasco of last January 31. Deadline Day and it was all at the last minute with James at Elland Road, medical passed and reveal video filmed. Thing is, Swansea’s then-Chairman Huw Jenkins refused to pick up the phone to sign off on the deal. It was a deal that fell through.

Look, that was last year and this is this year. Yet, seeing as we are 19 days into this window there’s very little change from a year ago – there’s still no one knocking on the door and asking to come in. They are not even anywhere near the door fear many Leeds United fans who would say that, at the very least, they are just approaching the gate at the bottom of a long path.

Marcelo Bielsa has already said that he wants replacements for the recalled duo of Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) and Jack Clarke (Tottenham – now on loan at QPR) and, particularly about a striker, several names have been launched out by the transfer tombola. Che Adams, Oumar Niasse, Andre Gray, Billy Sharp and Jarrod Bowen to name but a few.

Still, nothing. There have been pitiful rumblings and statements of ‘interest’ but, other than those, there’s been very little else. It’s getting to the point where Whites fans have every right to worry about no reinforcements coming in for the last half-season push.

As it stands, injuries have stretched the Whites further than fans are comfortable, threadbare to almost see-through. It is a place where Leeds United fans don’t want their side to be when so handily placed for a promotion push.

It’s No-Man’s-Land at the moment and it is all quiet on the transfer front.


My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

