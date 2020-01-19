Tony Mowbray reacts to Blackburn Rovers’ emphatic 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray moved to heap praise on his side after defeating Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into yesterday’s tie against Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers were in need of a turn around in form. Rovers were without a win in six across all competitions, but an emphatic display saw them take all three points back to Ewood Park.

Lewis Holtby struck home just before the 20-minute mark to give Blackburn the lead before Massimo Luongo was dismissed just four minutes later, with referee Jarred Gillett deeming his late tackle on Lewis Travis as worthy of a red card.

It went from bad to worse for Wednesday when Cameron Dawson tipped Travis’ effort onto the post, only for the ball bounce off the back of his head and into his own net. Holtby netted his second before the break to send Rovers 3-0 before half-time.

Only three minutes after the interval, Blackburn found the back of the net again. Defender Darragh Lenihan volleyed home a good cross from Stewart Downing. They made it five late on through Sam Gallagher to secure an emphatic win over Wednesday, much to the delight of Tony Mowbray. Speaking after the game, the Rovers boss said:

“I was just as pleased with the first 25 minutes where we scored and could have had a couple more.

“We kept them in their own half, we played on the front foot and pressed really well. When they went down to ten men I thought we managed it really well. Tosin and Darragh were exceptionally good today.

“We did the right things, especially with Nuhiu on the pitch and didn’t give away any cheap fouls that allowed them to get balls into the box. We managed it really well, didn’t charge forward late on and get caught out on the counter-attack by Murphy and Reach. Both full backs did their jobs fantastically and I’m so pleased for Lewis.

“The control of the game, because it’s not easy to play against 10 men, the young players did exceptionally well.”