Nottingham Forest rejected by Everton striker Niasse after reaching loan agreement

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton striker Oumar Niasse has rejected the chance to sign for Championship side Nottingham Forest, after the two clubs came to an agreement over a loan deal until the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest are keen to add a striker to their ranks before the end of the January transfer window and a host of players have been linked with a move to the City Ground.

The Evening Standard reported that Forest have held interest in Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham and Watford man Andre Gray, as well as Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah before the decision was made for him to stay at the Emirates.

But now, reports have emerged from Football Insider claiming that Nottingham Forest were looking to complete a deal to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse on loan until the end of the season, only for him to reject the chance to spend the rest of the season at the City Ground.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to offload Niasse this January and Football Insider also reported that the Toffees offered the striker to Leeds United as the look to find him a loan move away for the rest of the season. It is said that he is not keen on dropping down to the Championship in search for game time.

So far this season, Niasse has played just two times for Everton’s senior team. He has come off the bench on both occasions, making brief appearances against Manchester United and West Ham.