Doncaster Rovers’ interest in Shrewsbury Town striker Okenabirhie confirmed – could face competition for deal

Speaking to BBC Radio Shropshire (quotes via the Shropshire Star), Shrewsbury Town’s CEO Brian Caldwell has confirmed that striker Fejiri Okenabirhie is attracting interest from Doncaster Rovers and other unnamed League One side.

It was reported by the Shropshire Star earlier this month that striker Fejiri Okenabirhie was set to make a move away from Shrewsbury Town this January, with fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers said keen on a move for the striker.

And now, the Shrews’ CEO Brian Caldwell has confirmed that Doncaster are holding an interest in Okenabirhie. However, Doncaster could be set to come across some competition in their pursuit for Okenabirhie, with it being revealed that another League One club have been in contact over a possible deal for the 23-year-old.

“We’ve had interest from Doncaster and another League One club contacted me on Saturday morning but that’s not been taken any further forward as yet,” said Caldwell.

“At the end of the day Fejiri’s disappointed with the lack of game time and if the right opportunity comes up for him that suits all parties then we’ll have to look at it. There’s no point keeping a player that hasn’t had enough game time and wants to play elsewhere. That’s a conversation we’ve had for a couple of months now. We’ve got a lot of firepower and Fejiri’s the one that’s missed out.”

Okenabirhie has fallen out of favour at Shrewsbury Town and is keen to make a move away to a club where he will be given more game time. Since signing for the club in the summer of 2018, Okenabirhie has played 73 times, scoring 19 goals and providing eight assists in the process.