Charlton Athletic desperate for new signings says Lee Bowyer

Speaking to News Shopper, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said that his side is in desperate need of new signings as they look to stave off relegation to League One.

Charlton Athletic’s squad has been hit by injuries over the course of the season and the minimal amount of movement on the transfer front at The Valley has become unnerving.

Not only have key players been out with injury, but loan star Conor Gallagher was also recalled from his loan stint with the Addicks and sent to fellow Championship side Swansea City, leaving a big gap in the midfield where he had previously starred.

Now, with under two weeks of the January transfer window remaining, manager Lee Bowyer has stressed the need for new signings. Speaking to News Shopper after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon, Bowyer said that not only does he need new players, but his players need them too. He said:

“We need to bring bodies in, that’s obvious. I know it, [director of football]Steve Gallen knows it and the chairman [Matt Southall] knows it. The sooner, the better for me. The sooner we start bringing bodies in the better because we need help.

“Not just for myself, the players [as well]. They need help. They know it. Everyone can see what’s happening. A bit of help and a few more players coming back and then we’ll give ourselves a better chance. We’ve given targets, the players that we want to bring in, and the sooner we start bringing players in the better.”

So far this January, Charlton have signed one player, bringing in Andre Green from Aston Villa until the end of the season. The Addicks will be hoping for some new signings sooner rather than later as Bowyer looks to strengthen his squad for the fight to remain in the second-tier.