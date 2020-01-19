Blackburn Rovers close in on transfer breakthrough – loan deal nearing completion

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that the club are closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window, with a loan deal close to completion.

With the January transfer window now past the halfway stage, clubs will be looking to press on and complete transfers before embarking on the remainder of the season. One club in the market for some new faces in Blackburn Rovers, and they could be set to make a breakthrough on the transfer front imminently.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said to the Lancashire Telegraph that the club are closing in on their first signing on the window, with confirmation of a loan signing seemingly imminent. However, he eluded mentioning the identity of the incoming player.

“I think we’ve got a confirmation we can make on a loan deal,” said Mowbray.

“I’m not sure we’re going to spend lots of money. The potential is there to spend a bit of money, but only on the right player. That’s what I’m saying to the owners, there aren’t many players you can bring in who are going to guarantee anything.

“You can’t bring players in who don’t know how we play, the demands, don’t know the lads, and we’re going to win next week because this player is great. It doesn’t happen like that.

“If we can strengthen then we will. If we can find a very talented loan player who can come in and help then we should do. If can find the right player to add to our group then I think, as I’ve always said then we should try and strengthen in every window. That’s my job and responsibility to make the club stronger and move it on every window if I can. We’re striving to do that, but it’s not easy.”

With Mowbray keen to bolster his squad, it will be interesting to see who the unnamed loan signing is and if they add any more players before the transfer window slams shut. The club currently sits in 11th place in the Championship table and will be hoping to bridge the gap to the top six in the second half of the season.