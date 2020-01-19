Leeds United still waiting for Bowen news – Nixon replies to questions

It was Sun reporter Alan Nixon who broke the surprise news that Leeds United had made a definite bid to land Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen on a loan-to-purchase obligation, the latter dependent on promotion to the Premier League by the Whites.

The cost to the Whites would initially be low, the same £3million loan fee that they paid to land Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah for the opening half of the season. Of course, that cost would increase with an extra £15million dependent on promotion to the Premier League by United. Should that not happen, Bowen would return to Hull City and the Tigers would have their star man back.

Nixon said that Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds were “willing to pay a £3million loan fee” for the right-sided attacker who possesses a lethal nature in front of goal that the Whites have been lacking this season. 23-year-old Bowen, whose deal is up this summer, has 16 goals and five assists in 28 appearances for the Tigers this season.

Leeds United could certainly do with the lethal approach that Bowen brings to the table what with them misfiring in front of goal themselves. Yet, from all sides, there is a deathly silence and nothing has come of this supposed offer from Leeds.

It has raised questions from United fans though, many taking to Twitter to question Nixon on his reveal as they look for any updates. These are questions that Nixon is more than accommodating and answering.

Where is this Premier League move? https://t.co/VpsUkdC915 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 19, 2020

Leeds United – Bowen down or bowing out?

£3million to add a definite goal threat to a promotion challenge – it’s simply a no-brainer. Bowen would step into this Leeds United side and add that threat. Yes, it would mean dislodging Helder Costa but that could lead to a domino effect if he was moved into a more central role as a number 10 or second striker behind Patrick Bamford.

Bowen has shown that he can get into positions where he can score goals, something that’s been amiss with Leeds United over recent games. that alone, what with his direct running, would be a massive boost for Bielsa’s side. However, they’d better act quickly as some outlets are reporting that the Tigers are readying a ‘double your money’ offer in an attempt to convince him to stay at the KCOM.

Whatever happens with Bowen and Leeds United’s ‘interest’, it does seem somewhat strange that no Premier League side has come in and is prepared to take a punt on a player who has shown consistently, over the last couple of seasons, that he is possibly too good for Championship football.