“It hurts”- Garry Monk comments on Sheffield Wednesday’s thrashing by Blackburn Rovers

Garry Monk has said Sheffield Wednesday will stick together after their 5-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

The Owls were reduced to ten men on 23 minutes when Massimo Luongo was sent off and were punished by the rampant Rovers.

A brace from Lewis Holtby, a Cameron Dawson own goal and goals from Sam Gallagher and Darragh Lenihan meant Tony Mowbray’s side left Hillsborough with an impressive three points.

Wednesday have slipped to 10th in the Championship table and two points off the Play-Offs, whereas Blackburn have risen up to 11th.

The hosts are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad between now and the end of the transfer window, with a striker being a priority.

Monk spoke to the Owls’ official club website after the game: “It’s two steps forward and one step back with that performance and result. As far as I’m concerned it was the first ten minutes that cost us. We didn’t take our opportunities to move forward, we turned around or moved sideways and you can’t do that in the Championship”

“We’ve been punished in the worst possible way. It hurts, it hurts a lot but one thing for sure is that we will stick together as a group.”

On Luongo’s red card, Monk said: “It was 100% not a red card and we will 100% appeal it. He’s not aggressive, he’s not late and there’s no malice. It changed the complex of the game but I am not using that as an excuse because we let ourselves down today.”

Next up for Wednesday is a trip in the FA Cup to face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.