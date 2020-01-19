“Frustrating”- Grant McCann reflects on Hull City’s loss to Derby County

Hull City boss Grant McCann has admitted his frustration after his side conceded from a set-piece against Derby County yesterday.

Defender Matthew Clarke scored the only goal of the game as the Rams condemned the Tigers to back-to-back defeats in the Championship.

McCann’s men are now five points off the Play-Offs after a poor last couple of results and struggled to cause problems for Derby at Pride Park.

They were without key winger Kamil Grosicki and also lacked a presence up front. The travelling Hull supporters did get to see debuts for new signings Martin Samuelsen and Mallik Wilks, who joined last week from West Ham United and Barnsley respectively.

McCann spoke after the game to the Tigers’ official club website: “It was very similar (to the Fulham defeat). We lost the game on a set-piece. It’s frustrating because defending set-pieces is something that we pride ourselves on and work hard on in training.”

“There have not been too many occasions that has happened this season at all but to do so today was frustrating. As with every goal you concede, there are always two or three things that could be done better. We had three of our biggest players in the box – Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Magennis and George Long – in and around (Matthew) Clarke and he managed to get a free header in our six-yard box. That’s unacceptable – it’s as simple as that.”

He added: “We all take responsibility when we concede a goal though. We should’ve defended better as a team. But we’ll learn from it and get better at it – we’ll make sure we get better at it.”

Hull have a break from league action next weekend as they welcome Chelsea to the KCOM Stadium in the FA Cup.