Birmingham City looking to construct transfer deal for Posh’s Maddison

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Birmingham City are looking to put together a bespoke deal to tempt Peterborough United into letting go star midfielder Marcus Maddison.

Writing yesterday, ostensibly about interest in Blues starlet Jude Bellingham, Nixon writes that Birmingham boss Clotet is looking to join the chase for the Posh midfielder and that money from any Bellingham deal would come in more than handy.

However, in an aside to this he states that Birmingham “have been tempting them [Peterborough] with a player or two in exchange, including keeper David Stockdale.” Nixon says that Peterborough “will take around £1.5m” for a midfielder who scores as well as provides.

This season, across 21 appearances, Maddison has weighed in with nine goals and provided six assists for the London Road side. However, that is but a small picture in a larger canvas of excellent performance across recent seasons. Last season Maddison returned an impressive eight goals and 16 assists and that came on the back of a 2017/18 return of eight goals and 18 assists.

In total, Maddison has an amazing record of 62 goals and 92 assists in 248 games for the Posh and it is this consistency that has alerted the likes of Sky Bet Championship sides Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic, the latter said to be leading the race for his signature.

It doesn’t take a great leap of faith to see that Marcus Maddison is the sort of player who could easily step up to the Championship mark, indeed he’s been ready to do that for the past couple of seasons.