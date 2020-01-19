Blackburn Rovers want Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin

Blackburn Rovers want to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet below).

Blackburn. Want Sunderland keeper McLaughlin. Possible buy now or free in summer. See him as future number one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 19, 2020

Rovers are in the hunt for a new ‘keeper and have identified the Scotland international as an ideal candidate.

McLaughlin, who is 32 years old, is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of the season and Blackburn could tempt the Black Cats with a cash offer now so they will not lose him for nothing in the summer.

The experienced stopper joined Sunderland in 2018 and impressed for them in the last campaign, making 55 appearances in all competitions to help the North-East side get to the League One Play-Off final. He has since retained his place between the sticks this term.

McLaughlin started his career in non-league with spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic and Harrogate Town before he was snapped up by Bradford City in 2008.

The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper went onto become a key player for the Bantams and played 145 times for them. Burton Albion signed him in 2014 and he helped the Brewers gain back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship during his three years at the club.

He moved up to Scotland to join Hearts after staying up in the second tier with Burton in 2017 and stayed with the Edinburgh side for a year before signing for Sunderland under Jack Ross.

McLaughlin is a solid goalkeeper and would fit the bill for Blackburn in the Championship if they can lure him to Ewood Park.