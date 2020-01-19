The 72
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips (2) during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Guiseley and Leeds United at Nethermoor Park, Guiseley, United Kingdom on 11 July 2019.
Leeds United fans respond on Twitter to Kalvin Phillips apology

Kalvin Phillips has gone from being watched by England manager Gareth Southgate against Sheffield Wednesday to being sent off with a straight red card against QPR yesterday. The only consistency between both games? They ended in defeat for Leeds United.

Kalvin Phillips is a home-grown talent, the Leeds lad coming up through the ranks at Leeds United and pushing on to become a first-team regular at the club. Under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, Phillips has been installed as a combative defensive midfielder at the West Yorkshire club.

That combative attitude, a vital part of the youngster’s game, was unleashed yesterday late in the disappointing defeat at Loftus Road with the Whites trailing to a very controversial Nakhi Wells goal. Filled with frustration, Phillips jumped into a late tackle and received his marching orders.

That red card will rule Phillips out of the game against Millwall in nine days’ time at Elland Road, a game where Leeds will be hoping they can drag themselves out of this run of bad form that has returned just one win in seven games. They still sit in the automatic promotion places but are increasingly reliant on the form of teams below them faltering as the once-impressive nine-point gap has been whittled away.

It was an Instagram post from Phillips that, once published on Twitter, was bound to draw responses from Leeds United fans. Here are some of the responses that it received.

Kalvin Phillips apologises for red card tackle – Leeds United fans respond


