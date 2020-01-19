Leeds United fans respond on Twitter to Kalvin Phillips apology

Kalvin Phillips has gone from being watched by England manager Gareth Southgate against Sheffield Wednesday to being sent off with a straight red card against QPR yesterday. The only consistency between both games? They ended in defeat for Leeds United.

Kalvin Phillips is a home-grown talent, the Leeds lad coming up through the ranks at Leeds United and pushing on to become a first-team regular at the club. Under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, Phillips has been installed as a combative defensive midfielder at the West Yorkshire club.

That combative attitude, a vital part of the youngster’s game, was unleashed yesterday late in the disappointing defeat at Loftus Road with the Whites trailing to a very controversial Nakhi Wells goal. Filled with frustration, Phillips jumped into a late tackle and received his marching orders.

That red card will rule Phillips out of the game against Millwall in nine days’ time at Elland Road, a game where Leeds will be hoping they can drag themselves out of this run of bad form that has returned just one win in seven games. They still sit in the automatic promotion places but are increasingly reliant on the form of teams below them faltering as the once-impressive nine-point gap has been whittled away.

It was an Instagram post from Phillips that, once published on Twitter, was bound to draw responses from Leeds United fans. Here are some of the responses that it received.

Kalvin Phillips apologises for red card tackle – Leeds United fans respond

These things happen in football Kalvin. You are an immense player and everyone knows you would never do anything to hamper our promotion bid. You’ll be back in three matches and by then we’ll be back in the up and moving towards the Premier League. — Gary McVeigh-Kaye (@CheKaye) January 19, 2020

Just said the same thing on Insta. He deserved the card and we felt the same frustrations. I just think we need to realise where we are, and how long there still is to go. Get a player or two, get a fun going again and we’ll be fine. Nearly half the season still to go! #mot #alaw — Ant M (@AntMit) January 19, 2020

Frustration happens but we need you back and soon as this 3 game ban is over we will hopefully have the reinforcements we are crying out for — Luciano 💙💛 (@LUFCLDP1989) January 19, 2020

No need to apologise mate. Things are said & done out of frustration as you see from us fans on here. Come back stronger we are gonna need you, We are all behind you and the team. #lufc — Andy Pantling (@AndyPantling) January 19, 2020

You my friend are Leeds, you bleed Leeds. Your passionate and dedicated to this club. No need to apologize. We will achieve. We will live our dream. Come back strong Kalvin. We need you. MOT — Darren Summerhayes (@darsum82) January 19, 2020

Every need to apologise, after the run we’ve been on, somethings got to change and Kalv, who should have a captains mentality, decides to go and put in that ludicrous challenge with 2 minutes to go, frustration or not he’s let the whole club down for the next 3 games — Harvey Marsh (@HarveeyMarshy) January 19, 2020

Can’t condone the stupid challenge but everyone can see that you share the fan’s frustration. Fair play for fronting up. We go again. — Ad Sham (@adsham1986) January 19, 2020

Respect 👊🏻 15 HUGE matches when you’re back mate, win 10 of ‘em and nobody will even remember yesterday ever happened! Keep going lad 💙💛💙💛 — Ben Kellett 💙💛 (@ben_rdfn) January 19, 2020