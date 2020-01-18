The 72
Victor Orta Director of Football at Leeds United and Andrea Radrizzani owner of Leeds United chatting during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Utd and Leeds United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England on 10 February 2018. Picture by Paul Thompson.
Championship

Leeds United QSI interest could bloom again after picture emerges of all parties together

Leeds United, as a club, find themselves in that familiar January rut where form falls off and the side freefalls. For fans, it is just another frustrating January of no transfer action and plodding mediocrity. It’s just another typical January for all but that could have a spark of interest thanks to a tweeted photograph (below).

The photograph, a snap posted by Italian sport journalist Nicolò Schira could inject a little excitement into the rather mundane rumblings that Leeds fans find themselves involved in at the moment, The picture in question (tweet – below) could reinvigorate the ‘takeover claims’ that seemed to buzz around regarding a supposed buy-in/takeover of Leeds United by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) – the investment arm of the Qatari royal family.

The picture (above) shows Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani enjoying an evening meal yesterday with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the President of French football giants Paris Saint-Germain and a member of the Qatari ruling royal family.

Al-Khelaifi and QSI were said to be interested in a takeover at Leeds United as far back as late-May 2019 when a quartet of Financial Times journalists published a story that sparked something of a takeover frenzy across social media amongst Leeds fans. Claiming that representatives of the gas-rich state were in talks to buy a stake in the Whites, the FT article authors sparked something of a frenzy.

With Nicolò Schira saying that “friendship with Andrea Radrizzani ” might lead to the Qatari “joining the company [Leeds United]” then you could perhaps forgive any Whites fans for a spike in the excitement that such news brings. Many fans would welcome Al-Khelaifi onboard right now, hopeful that he would bring a chequebook that, once brandished, would lead to players coming to Elland Road.

It’s just a picture of some men, sat down eating an evening meal. Yet, with Andrea Radrizzani and Nasser Al-Khelaifi both in the same picture, you can bet that takeover chatter won’t be far behind on social media.


