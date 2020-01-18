Huddersfield Town makeshift midfielder aiming for the top – Cowley

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has told The72 that on-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah is aiming for the top when he returns to Stamford Bridge at the end of his temporary stay at The John Smith’s Stadium.

The 20-year-old Sierra Leone-born ace is enjoying his second season of senior football following a similar loan spell at Ipswich Town last term.

Chalobah has been converted from a defender to a midfielder by The Terriers boss Cowley but looked at home as he marshalled the centre of the park as his side drew 0-0 with high-flying Brentford in West Yorkshire this afternoon.

The youngster is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and manager Cowley has stated that Chalobah is aiming to become a household name in the English Premier League like so many of his former academy teammates at Chelsea.

“That is definitely Trevoh’s ambition” said Cowley when asked about whether the player is looking to make the breakthrough at Chelsea by The72 in the post-match press conference. “He is a young player and had a tough time on loan at Ipswich last year but he become better and better.

“It is the same here, he has become better and better when we have played the 4-2-3-1, playing with the 10.

“He is a young player who has come out of the academy at Chelsea where they have 80% of possession every game so he is used to having that total possession of the ball.

“He has also played all of his career so far at centre-half so he is coming to a new club, in a new division, in a new position so there is a lot of change.

“He has got some real good qualities and areas which we are looking to work on and improve.”

Chalobah’s appearance against Brentford was his 25th in a Huddersfield Town shirt. The youngster will be hoping to mirror the journey of Chelsea teammate Mason Mount who spent time on-loan at Derby County in the Sky Bet Championship last season before going on to star for The Blues in the English Premier League this season.