Leeds United – 3 talking points from the QPR game

Leeds United going on visits to the capital is akin to sending out the Light Brigade up the valley flanked by the Fedoukin Heights. Every time they set out with the best of intentions and full of bravado but you just know that they will return not the 600, not the 600.

Call it how you like, the Smoke is something of a massive hoodoo for the Whites at the moment. It seems as if the West Yorkshire side couldn’t win a game in London even if it was the only prize in a raffle and if they were the only ones to have bought tickets.

Wells’ ‘goal’ was the only thing that separated the two sides in the capital in this afternoon’s early kick-off and it was a contentious one at that. Still, it was enough to condemn the Whites to yet another London misery and wasted trip.

Here are three big talking points coming out of the game at Loftus Road.

QPR 1 – 0 Leeds United – three talking points

1. That ‘goal’: Let’s be honest, the build-up to Nakhi Well’s goal showed the deftness of handling of any NBA superstar. From the left arm to the floor, from the floor to the right arm and then to the floor and the back of the net. The difference between this level of Michael Jordan in his prime handling and basketball is that Wells would have been called for travelling before getting anywhere near the hoop. It contravened more than one of the Law 12 tests for handball and wouldn’t have stood in the Premier League under the steely gaze of VAR.

2. The Leeds decline: January is the traditional time for Leeds United to go into tailspin mode and lemming their way from a good position towards varying degrees of failure. One win in seven is certainly leaving the Whites teetering on the edge of that particular precipice…again. Today’s loss at Loftus Road is their second successive loss without scoring, something that is beginning to worry fans and some observers alike.

3. Cheers, Kalvin, son’s crying: From being watched by England manager Gareth Southgate to being sent off at QPR as time ran out on the Whites and another abject day in the capital, that just about puts the cherry on the top of a mouldering cake of a day. Kalvin Phillips is often called a lynchpin of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side; it is a side that will have to do without him for the next three games against Millwall (H), Wigan (H) and Nottingham Forest (A). A player of his magnitude is always going to be missed. At a time when luck isn’t being invited over the threshold at Elland Road ,he is bound to be missed even more.