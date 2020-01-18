Brentford held by Terriers as they rue missed opportunity in promotion race

Brentford have missed the opportunity to close the gap on second-placed Leeds United to three points in the Sky Bet Championship promotion race after being held to a goalless draw by Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium.

A game of few chances saw Karlan Grant blaze an effort over the bar when in a great position to score before Jay Dasilva’s curling shot struck the post at the other end.

The first half saw Brentford have much more of the ball but they struggled to find top gear in the final third as home keeper Kamil Grabara was left largely untroubled.

Said Benrahma fired two efforts straight into the palms of Grabara from the edge of the area while on-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah’s looping header following a corner kick was the closest which Huddersfield Town came to breaking the deadlock but his effort dropped onto the roof of the net.

It was Huddersfield Town who started the second period brightly and Grant’s wayward cross almost crept in before the same player wasted a golden opportunity to score when he blazed an effort over when unmarked at the back post.

Debutant Emile Smith Rowe then had a sight of goal but visiting keeper David Raya was able to get down to gather his effort before he saw another strike deflected wide.

An error from Terriers keeper Grabara almost let in Brentford substitute Joel Valencia but luckily for the Pole, his defenders tracked back to block the shot.

Dasilva almost won it for Brentford late on but his shot cannoned off the post as the match ended in a stalemate.