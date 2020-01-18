The 72
The 72
A blue flare is let off by the Leeds fans after Patrick Bamford (9) of Leeds United scored a goal to give a 0-1 lead to the away team during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England on 9 March 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans react at teams news as Bielsa packs bench with kids

By on 0 Comments
A blue flare is let off by the Leeds fans after Patrick Bamford (9) of Leeds United scored a goal to give a 0-1 lead to the away team during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England on 9 March 2019.

Leeds United kick-off against QPR at Loftus Road in just under an hour as the Whites look to break their London hoodoo which has seen them lose every game in the capital this season and many bad results beyond that.

With just one win in their last six games, the Whites are in something of a performance tumble and have seen the closing playoff pack bring their once nine-point buffer from 2nd to 3rd down to just four points after Fulham’s 1-0 win last night at home to Fulham.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth interested former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith
Leeds United team news – one change

Players arrive at Loftus Road

Leeds make an enforced injury change by moving Stuart Dallas to left-back to replace the injured Barry Douglas. This means that there is no place in the starting line-up for Gianni Alioski who slips to the bench. Pablo Hernandez makes a return to the starting XI in a move that should give the Whites more creativity in the middle of the park.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Middlesbrough boss admits he didn't want to start Djed Spence and discusses Ben Liddle debut
Bench of kids – Leeds United fans react to team news vs QPR


About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts