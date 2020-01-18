Leeds United fans react at teams news as Bielsa packs bench with kids

Leeds United kick-off against QPR at Loftus Road in just under an hour as the Whites look to break their London hoodoo which has seen them lose every game in the capital this season and many bad results beyond that.

With just one win in their last six games, the Whites are in something of a performance tumble and have seen the closing playoff pack bring their once nine-point buffer from 2nd to 3rd down to just four points after Fulham’s 1-0 win last night at home to Fulham.

Leeds United team news – one change

📋 One change for #LUFC against QPR today. Pablo Hernandez is drafted in for the injured Barry Douglas — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2020

Players arrive at Loftus Road

Leeds make an enforced injury change by moving Stuart Dallas to left-back to replace the injured Barry Douglas. This means that there is no place in the starting line-up for Gianni Alioski who slips to the bench. Pablo Hernandez makes a return to the starting XI in a move that should give the Whites more creativity in the middle of the park.

Bench of kids – Leeds United fans react to team news vs QPR

Is Gjanni really the most appropriate adult supervision we could find to babysit that bench of kids? — Bruce The Bad Cat (@BruceTheBadCat) January 18, 2020

Probably the weakest bench we’ve had since League One. — Scott Eaglen (@ScottEaglen) January 18, 2020

Has Tyler Roberts died again? — mathew hibbert 💙💛 (@matteohib94) January 18, 2020

Bamford injured in first 5 Shackleton up front 🙈🙈 — Ed Robinson (@EdLeeds1776) January 18, 2020

Best starting 11, frightening bench 😬 — Phil (@philleeds12345) January 18, 2020