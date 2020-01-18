PREVIEW: Huddersfield Town v Brentford

Brentford will be hoping to return to third place in the Sky Bet Championship table by defeating Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.

The Bees have won three of their last four matches in the Sky Bet Championship and the English Premier League dream is well and truly alive ahead of the club’s move to their new stadium at Lionel Road during the summer.

Huddersfield Town go into this afternoon’s match in the exact opposite form to The Bees. Danny Cowley’s side have managed to win one of their last four games while they have fallen to three defeats.The former Lincoln City boss has been busy in the transfer market this week and new signings Richard Stearman, Harry Toffolo, Emile Smith Rowe and Andy King are all available to make their Huddersfield Town debuts.

The fitness of Tommy Elphick, Alex Pritchard and Collin Quaner will be assessed before kick-off at The John Smith’s Stadium with the trio all believed to be in contention while defender Jonathan Hogg continues to serve his suspension and will not feature.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will again be without injured duo Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis for the trip to West Yorkshire while out of favour forward Marcus Forss is also out.

Sparta Rotterdam frontman Halil Dervisoglu could be in-line to make his debut for The Bees after recently completing his long-awaited move to Griffin Park from the Eredivisie club.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm with tickets available on the day for both sets of supporters.

