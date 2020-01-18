Leeds United priced out of deal for Watford striker Gray as Hornets sting details emerge

Marcelo Bielsa has publically admitted that Leeds United are in the market for a striker to replace the recalled Eddie Nketiah. Andre Gray of Watford has been mentioned as one of interest to the Whites but Football Insider says that United have been priced out of any deal by the Hornets.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that Watford haven’t said no to Gray joining the promotion-hunting Championship outfit but their insistence on the terms of releasing him from Vicarage Road makes a loan deal almost impossible for the Whites to secure.

He says that Leeds “have made an enquiry” for the former Brentford and Burnley hitman but Watford’s insistence on a £2million loan fee and an agreement to pay the striker’s gargantuan £80,000-per-week wages means that, before it has even started, a deal is off.

28-year-old Gray has featured 18 times for Watford in this season’s Premier League competition and has two goals to his name. In 88 games for the Hornets, Gray has 16 goals and seven assists and has shown that he has the composure in front of goal that the Whites are missing at the moment.

He’s scored for every side he’s played for: Luton (106 games/55 goals/25 assists), Burnley (78 games/33 goals/11 assists) and Brentford (52 games/20 goals/10 assists) as well as those 16 goals and seven assists for the Hornets.

Veysey says, in his article for Football Insider, that Watford’s proposed deal is out of the reach of the Whites as it would mean an outlay for the remainder of the season of around £4million. It is an amount that Veysey says is “a sum the United board feel is beyond their means.”

For Leeds United, the hunt for a new striker in ongoing as is the worry of their fans that another promotion charge might stall in the face of yet another January transfer window disaster.