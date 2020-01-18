Manchester United serious about landing Birmingham City starlet Bellingham – huge bid entered

Young English players are something of a commodity in the football world, a commodity that is quickly snapped up. Birmingham City 16-year-old Jude Bellingham is no different and it is Manchester United snapping at him according to a report from Scottish publication the Daily Record.

The record reporting this interest, which they say amounts to £25million comes hot on the heels of an earlier bid from a week ago where reports said the Red Devils had made a bid of just £12.5million. A bid of that amount is sizeable for a youngster still in his first season of first-team football but it is dwarfed by the current £25million offer from United.

The Record’s Duncan Castles says that the Premier League side “have made a substantial offer” for Bellingham saying that this news comes via “a source at the Championship club.” Bellingham, the Blues youngest ever player at a tender age of 16 years and 38 days, has put in displays that have rocketed him into the sights of others and a big bid was inevitable at some stage.

Bellingham is certainly enjoying a breakthrough season with the Blues with manager Pep Clotet trusting his instinct in thrusting the teenager into the cut-and-thrust of Sky Bet Championship competition. He’s featured in 23 of Birmingham’s games so far this campaign, scoring three times and adding an assist in displays that have caught the eye.

That set of eye-catching displays at St Andrew’s might be over if Manchester United’s £25million of interest takes off. Such an amount, for a Sky Bet Championship side to consider, is a huge amount that goes far to replace a talented youngster such as Jude Bellingham.

One glimmer of hope for Birmingham City fans is that Bellingham and his father have “resisted attempts” from agents to sign the youngster and “are said to be conscious” that moves by regarded youngsters to big clubs have set back said player’s careers as they get swallowed either by an over-stuffed youth system or left to battle for a place with world superstars ahead of them.

Will Bellingham go or will he stay at the Midlands club, that’s to be seen. One big thing that the Blues will have to deal with is the riffling of cheque book pages from the Manchester giants and the volume that £25 million speaks at.