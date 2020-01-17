Leeds United £18m Bowen transfer chase could be upset by Magpies “firm bid” for Hull City star

Yesterday, Sun reporter Alan Nixon announced that Leeds United was making a loan-to-purchase bid for Hull City star Jarrod Bowen that would have been worth £18million upon promotion to the Premier League. However, news coming through from the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards indicates that Newcastle United could upset the Whites applecart.

The gist of Nixon’s story was that Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds were “willing to pay a £3million loan fee” for the right-sided attacker who possesses a lethal nature in front of goal that the Whites have been lacking this season. 23-year-old Bowen, whose deal is up this summer, has 16 goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the Tigers this season. Promotion to the Premier League at the season’s end would have brought a further £15million windfall for the Tigers.

However, Edwards says that Newcastle United are readying to enter the fray with what he terms a “firm bid” for the former Hartlepool United youngster in a deal that would take the Premier League-ready wideman to the Magpies and English football’s top-tier competition. Edwards reports that Newcastle United have “scouted Bowen regularly” this season after pulling back from a similar transfer chase over the summer.

Leeds are said to have offered the £3million+£15million deal contingent on promotion to the Tigers hierarchy which, on the face of it, is a sign of solid interest. However, the nature of the bid from Steve Bruce’s side is not yet known although Edwards’ article does question whether the Toon are “willing to go as high as the £22m that has been widely quoted” regarding the value that Hull place on their free-scoring forward.

There are just over 14 days left of this month-long transfer window, a fortnight of undoubted twists, tales and revelations ahead.