Leeds United offered Everton striker Niasse in loan deal surprise

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Leeds United have been offered striker Oumar Niasse on a loan deal until the end of this season.

Veysey says that a ‘Leeds source’ has informed Football Insider that the Whites have been “offered the chance to sign” Niase before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month. The Toffees are also said to be wanting to loan the Senegalese striker out ahead of his contract running down in the summer.

The nine-cap Senegal international signed for Everton at the start of February 2016 in a £16.1million move from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow. He’s featured just 40 times for the Merseyside outfit over that time, scoring nine goals and providing four assists. He has also featured in 10 Under-23s games, scoring 12 times.

However, his time has been typified on loan deals away from Everton first with Hull City (January-May 2017) for 19 games (five goals/one assist) and then Cardiff City (January-June 2019) where he played 18 times in the Bluebirds doomed Premier League campaign that ended in relegation.

Leeds United are known to be in the hunt for a new striker after Arsenal recalled starlet Eddie Nketiah to The Emirates after a frustrating spell at Elland Road. Names such as Che Adams, Andre Gray and Jarrod Bowen have been both linked and bandied around as interesting the Whites but, to press, nothing has come of such links.

Veysey does admit in his article that it “remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa is interested” in bringing in the 29-year-old who has fleetingly featured for Everton in a single, one-minute appearance as a substitute against Manchester United earlier this season.