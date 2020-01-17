Leeds United and Nottingham Forest’s possible deal for Watford striker Andre Gray – major development

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest would be required to pay a ‘huge’ loan fee to secure a deal for Watford striker Andre Gray according to Football Insider.

In order to acquire Gray for the rest of the season, the Championship duo would have to pay around £2million for a loan deal as well as pay the entirety of Gray’s £80,000 a week wages.

Both clubs have attempted to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle and have been linked with similar targets throughout January but their attentions now appear to have turned to the 28-year-old.

Leeds and Forest are aiming to sign a striker in this transfer window due to Leeds losing on-loan forward Eddie Nketiah due to him being recalled by parent club Arsenal.

As for Forest, although they have enjoyed a relatively strong first half of the campaign, they are still looking for attacking reinforcements.

With news of the loan fee and Gray’s wages, it could spell the end for both of the club’s attempts to sign him with these figures seemingly beyond both Leeds and Forest.

Although Watford manager Nigel Pearson has claimed that he wishes to retain Gray, it is thought that they may be open to allowing him to leave as long as their demands are met.

Should this deal be beyond the two clubs, they may need to turn their focus elsewhere with less than two weeks of the transfer window left.

Both of the promotion chasers are also keen on Southampton front man Che Adams although his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted he won’t be letting him go in this window.