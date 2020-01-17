Huddersfield Town yet to receive any bids for Karlan Grant confirms Danny Cowley

Speaking to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has said that the club are yet to receive any offers for star striker Karlan Grant, amid continued transfer speculation surrounding the Terriers star.

A report from Birmingham Live earlier this week claimed that West Brom were among the sides showing an interest in Huddersfield Town star Karlan Grant, with the Baggies said to be weighing up an offer for the striker.

But, Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has now moved to confirm that the club are yet to receive any offers for Grant, despite the continued reports of interest in the 22-year-old. Speaking to Examiner Live, Cowley said:

“There have been no offers. There is lots of speculation in transfer windows. Karlan is a young player, a good kid, it’s never easy for players in this moment, when there is a lot of speculation. Players now, at all levels, are private limited companies, have a lot of entourage around them, a lot of people advising them – sometimes those people advise in the right way, sometimes in the wrong way.

“For us, this is normal, we have regular conversations with all of our players – Karlan included – to try and give them clarity, to try and understand where their thought space is and we try to work with them.”

Grant has been in impressive form for Huddersfield Town so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 27 Championship games so far for a struggling Huddersfield side. Since signing from Charlton Athletic, Grant has become a favourite at the John Smith’s Stadium and it would be a big blow for the club if he was to make a move away this January.

Danny Cowley will be hoping no clubs look to test the Terriers’ resolve over Grant in the remainder of the transfer window as they look to keep him on board to boost their hopes of staying in the Championship.