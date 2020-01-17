Blackburn Rovers youngsters could make breakthrough with Corry Evans set for extended injury spell

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that some of the club’s young players could break into the first-team picture with midfielder Corry Evans set for an extended spell out of action.

Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a blow with midfielder Corry Evans set for an extended spell out of action. The Northern Irish international was stretchered off the pitch against Preston North End last weekend, suffering a fractured skull.

Prior to his injury, Evans had played 14 times for Rovers in all competitions, playing an important role in the midfield as Rovers enjoyed a successful run of form.

Now, manager Tony Mowbray is tasked with replacing Evans. And, speaking to the club’s official website, he has said some of the club’s youngsters could come into the fold. Mowbray has said that Jacob Davenport could come into the side, while Joe Rankin-Costello and John Buckley are also options.

“Jacob Davenport is about ready. He’s been knocking on my door asking if he’s going to get an opportunity. So there’s a potential for Jacob and if he gets some game time, then that’s good for him. I bought him for this football club as a young guy with potential. We’ll have to see whether he stands up and makes a name for himself or he’s not quite ready.”

Mowbray went on to confirm that Rankin-Costello has now returned to training after an injury lay-off, adding that he would rather have either Rankin-Costello or Buckley introduced into the first-team picture rather than bring a player in on loan to bolster his midfield ranks. He said:

“Joe Rankin-Costello is now back on the grass. John Buckley is a midfield player who has had some game time and who scored a late winning goal the last time we played Sheffield Wednesday. We’ve taken him out of the team, put him back in, taken him out, and I think all those things will stand him in good stead in the long run.

“So we have some options. Regarding the transfer window, there’s a lot of young Premier League players going for their first or second loans, but is that what we need? I would prefer to push on a Rankin-Costello or a Buckley, one of our own players, give them an opportunity to go and play football in the team and try to progress and see if they can make careers.”