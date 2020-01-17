Blackburn Rovers defender Hart makes loan move to Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed on their official club website that Blackburn Rovers left-back Sam Hart has joined on loan for the rest of the season.

Shrewsbury Town suffered a blow on Friday, confirming on their club website that loan man Ryan Giles had been recalled by parent club Wolves, leaving a vacant role at left-back at New Meadow. However, the club have moved quickly to bring in a replacement.

Shrewsbury Town have completed a deal for Blackburn Rovers left-back Sam Hart, bringing the left-back in from the Championship side on loan until the end of the season.

Shrews boss Sam Ricketts provided an insight into what supporters can expect from Hart, saying he is an athletic defender with a good left foot. He said:

“Sam is a young lad who Blackburn signed a few years ago. He went out on loan to Southend last year. He’s a left-sided player who is very athletic, a good size and has a good left foot. He’s young and has a bright future in the game. He is a great lad and is coming into a good group of players.”

Hart, 23, spent time in the Liverpool youth academy, spending a stint on loan with Port Vale before making a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2017. Since moving to Ewood Park, Hart has played seven times for the club’s senior team, spending much of his time out on loan.

Hart has gathered experience at senior level during loan spells with Rochdale and Southend United, making a total of 46 appearances in League One, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.