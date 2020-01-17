Brentford’s interest in Peterborough United star Ivan Toney confirmed by Barry Fry

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has confirmed that Championship side Brentford have shown an interest in star striker Ivan Toney, but insisted that the club will not be selling him this January.

It was reported by West London Sport on Thursday that Peterborough United’s star striker Ivan Toney was among the forwards that had been identified by Brentford as potential transfer targets. And now, the Bees’ interest has been confirmed.

Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph to confirm Brentford’s interest in Toney, adding that many other Championship clubs have also done so. However, he ruled out any departure for the star striker, saying that the club need him to stay if they want to have a chance of winning promotion to the Championship. He said:

“Brentford, like many other Championship club, have shown an interest in Ivan. But they won’t bid enough and in any case Ivan is not for sale. We need him to have any chance of promotion.”

Toney has been in strong form once again this season, scoring 17 goals in 29 games across all competitions, providing four assists in the process. He has formed a strong partnership with Mo Eisa to help Posh in their efforts to win promotion to the Championship, although their form of late has seen them drop to 10th place in a tight League One table.

With Peterborough United valuing Toney at £11 million, it will take a hefty bid from any Championship side to tempt the club into even considering letting the striker leave this January.