Predicted Middlesbrough XI v Fulham

Middlesbrough take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Championship this evening, with the away side hoping to make it six league games unbeaten.

Here is the predicted line up for Middlesbrough for tonight’s fixture:

GK – Aynsley Pears









With Randolph departing and despite Dejan Stojanovic arriving, Pears is expected to be the club’s number one.

RWB – Djed Spence









Spence substituted at Spurs in midweek to make sure he was fresh for a trip to his former-side Fulham and should start tonight.

RCB – Jonny Howson









Howson has filled in at the back like a true professional, excelling in the position despite being a natural midfielder.

CB – Paddy McNair









Similarly, McNair is a natural number eight but has done well in defence.

LCB – Dael Fry









The youngster is the only natural centre-back fit and is has played well in recent weeks.

LWB – Hayden Coulson









Coulson will come back into the side after dropping out against Tottenham.

CDM – Lewis Wing









Adam Clayton could be rested after playing the full 90 in the FA Cup on Tuesday, with Wing dropping deeper.

RCM – George Saville









Saville was brilliant off the bench against Spurs and should return to the starting eleven.

LCM – Marcus Tavernier









Similarly, Tavernier made an impact after coming on against Jose Mourinho’s side and should be brought back into contention.

CAM – Patrick Roberts

Roberts was impressive in his first league start last weekend against Derby and will likely keep his place.

ST – Ashley Fletcher









Fletcher has been brilliant leading the line on his own and has four goals in his last six appearances.