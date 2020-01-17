The 72
The 72
Hayden Coulson (33) of Middlesbrough applauds the travelling fans at full time during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales on 14 December 2019.
Championship

Predicted Middlesbrough XI v Fulham

By on 0 Comments
Hayden Coulson (33) of Middlesbrough applauds the travelling fans at full time during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales on 14 December 2019.

Middlesbrough take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Championship this evening, with the away side hoping to make it six league games unbeaten.

Here is the predicted line up for Middlesbrough for tonight’s fixture:

GK – Aynsley Pears

With Randolph departing and despite Dejan Stojanovic arriving, Pears is expected to be the club’s number one.

RWB – Djed Spence

Spence substituted at Spurs in midweek to make sure he was fresh for a trip to his former-side Fulham and should start tonight.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Former England international Andy Hinchcliffe claims Kalvin Phillips deserves Three Lions chance

RCB – Jonny Howson

Howson has filled in at the back like a true professional, excelling in the position despite being a natural midfielder.

CB – Paddy McNair

Similarly, McNair is a natural number eight but has done well in defence.

LCB – Dael Fry

The youngster is the only natural centre-back fit and is has played well in recent weeks.

LWB – Hayden Coulson

Coulson will come back into the side after dropping out against Tottenham.

CDM – Lewis Wing

Adam Clayton could be rested after playing the full 90 in the FA Cup on Tuesday, with Wing dropping deeper.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Fulham targeting Rangers defender Connor Goldson

RCM – George Saville

Saville was brilliant off the bench against Spurs and should return to the starting eleven.

LCM – Marcus Tavernier

Similarly, Tavernier made an impact after coming on against Jose Mourinho’s side and should be brought back into contention.

CAM – Patrick Roberts

Roberts was impressive in his first league start last weekend against Derby and will likely keep his place.

ST – Ashley Fletcher

Fletcher has been brilliant leading the line on his own and has four goals in his last six appearances.


About Author

Lifelong Boro fan - from the highs of watching Juninho and the Carling Cup victory, to the lows of Gordon Strachan and Lee Dong Gook

Related Posts