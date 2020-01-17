West Brom not to ‘rival’ Leeds United for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen

West Bromwich Albion will not ‘rival’ Leeds United in the race to sign Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It was reported yesterday that Leeds had made a bid for Bowen consisting of a £3million upfront loan fee followed by a further £15million fee should they win promotion to the Premier League.

It is believed that the offer from the Yorkshire giants won’t be enough for them to consider parting ways with Bowen who has been instrumental for them this campaign.

Hull are looking to retain the winger this January as they aim to keep their star players ahead of a promotion push in the second half of the season.

The youngster has scored 17 goals in all competitions and has also provided five assists so far this campaign making him one of the standout performers of the Championship.

There has been previous speculation of West Brom also being interested in the winger however this is now set to not be the case according to a tweet from Alan Nixon on his official Twitter page.

Albion are looking to bolster their squad in the January transfer window as they aim to continue their promotion challenge with them currently occupying top spot in the Championship.

Despite their supposed pursuit of Bowen appearing to be a non-starter, Bilic did confirm yesterday that West Brom are interested in signing Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian international has enjoyed a successful campaign in which he has contributed to 24 goals in 26 appearances for Zagreb.