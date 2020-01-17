Middlesbrough, Brentford and QPR interested in Scotland and Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland

According to The Daily Record, Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland is linked to Championship trio Middlesbrough, Brentford and Queens Park Rangers.

The report states that QPR are the front runners in the pursuit of Shankland, with Director of Football at Loftus Road Les Ferdinand set to scout the striker in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Brentford and Middlesbrough are also keen, as are Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Shankland has scored 22 goals in just 19 games this season, and it is easy to see why clubs from Scotland’s top flight and England’s second-tier are scouting him. He is averaging a goal every 76 minutes according to BBC Sport.

Dundee United are adamant that the 24-year old would not be allowed to leave the club this month, but they may sell if their valuation is met.

He earned his first call up to the Scotland national side in October 2019, coming on as a substitute in the 4-0 defeat to Russia. He was given his first start in the following fixture and scored in the 6-0 win over San Marino.

The Express state that Dundee are looking for a bid in the region of £2 million, and with Middlesbrough’s recent sale of number one choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph to West Ham United, they have £4 million to spend.

Boro are the division’s second-lowest goalscorers despite their recent upturn in form and could bring in Shankland to help catapult them up the table. If he was to sign he would be in direct competition with Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Rudy Gestede and Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha.