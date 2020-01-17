Sheffield Wednesday remaining patient in hunt for a new striker

Sheffield Wednesday are remaining patient in their pursuit of a new striker, according to a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Owls are in the hunt for a new forward before the end of the transfer window to help bolster their promotion push.

The likes of Crystal Palace’s Connor Wickham and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah have been linked with the Yorkshire side so far this month.

Wednesday are not panicking and are still hopeful of bringing in three loan players over the next couple of weeks to stand them in good stead for the rest of the season.

Garry Monk has provided an update on the Owls, as per the Yorkshire Post: “Hopefully, we are down the line with a few situations. Nothing concrete. Nothing signed and sealed. Hopefully that can happen as soon as possible.”

“We have definitely progressed down the line a bit further with a few options but still nothing concrete to tell you. We want to try and bring in the right type of player in. It can’t just be a number or body. It has to be the right type of player that I feel can help the group we already have.”

He added: “The main thing for me when recruiting is having a player that wants to come, wants to be here and wants to contribute. That’s the main thing you want as a manager and the rest you leave for the club to go through those discussions and negotiations.”

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 6th in the Championship and take on Blackburn Rovers tomorrow looking to consolidate their position in the Play-Offs.