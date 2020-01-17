Leeds United join Fulham in the race to sign Rangers star Connor Goldson

Leeds United have joined Fulham in the race to sign Rangers star Connor Goldson according to Football Insider.

The defender is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs due to his impressive form under Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Leeds are looking at defensive reinforcements and could make a move for Goldson either in January or the summer with Ben White’s future uncertain as he is due to return to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season.

The Yorkshire giants could look to sign White but they will face competition from several Premier League clubs with Liverpool and Manchester United also said to be interested in the centre-back.

Gaetano Berardi is out of contract at the end of June and there still appears to be no definitive decision as to if he will remain at the club. With the futures of Berardi and White unclear, this would leave club captain Liam Cooper as their most recognised senior centre-back which is something manager Marco Bielsa will wish to avoid.

Rangers manager Gerrard is a huge fan of Goldson and is looking to keep him at the club but is prepared for offers from other sides for the towering centre-back.

He has started almost every match since the Gerrard took charge at Ibrox and was one of his first signings. Goldson has made 34 league appearances this season and 54 in total.

Rangers paid £3million to Brighton & Hove Albion to sign him in June 2018 where Goldson struggled to break into their side once they had won promotion to the Premier League.