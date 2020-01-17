Hull City continue to look for new clubs for Markus Henriksen and David Milinkovic

Hull City remain eager to offload out-of-favour duo Markus Henriksen and David Milinkovic, according to a report by Hull Live.

They have both stayed away from training over recent weeks as the Tigers look for new clubs for them both.

Henriksen has not featured for the Championship side all season and continues to search for a new club. He was the Tigers’ captain in the last campaign but made his intentions clear last summer that he wanted to leave the club.

Grant McCann replaced the Norway international with the summer signings of Leonardo da Silva Lopes and George Honeyman.

Milinkovic will be allowed to leave the KCOM Stadium for free this month. He has endured a torrid time in East Yorkshire since his move from Genoa in 2018 and has played just once this season.

McCann has said, as per Hull Live: “The main focus for us really is to get new clubs for David Milinkovic and Markus Henriksen, they are probably the main two to come out for us. I know (the club) are working very hard behind the scenes to try and make that happen for them.”

“Nothing as of yet. Everybody is trying, I know the club is trying and their representatives are trying. It is important that they go and play football, so we are trying on that.”

Both Henriksen and Milinkovic will become free agents at the end of the campaign but getting them both of the wage bill this winter would be beneficial for Hull.