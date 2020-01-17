The 72
Sunderland
The Stadium of Light ahead of the Premier League match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, England on 2 January 2017. Photo by Craig Doyle.
Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty closing in on Sunderland loan switch

Sunderland are closing in on the loan signing of Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, according to a report by the Daily Express.

The Black Cats are set to see off interest from Championship side Charlton Athletic to land the Scotsman on loan until the end of the season.

Docherty, who is 23 years old, is being allowed to leave Rangers with Steven Gerrard looking to trim down on his squad this month. He has played five times this season for the Glasgow outfit.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international spent last season on loan in League One with Shrewsbury Town and was a real hit for Sam Rickett’s side. He made 50 appearances for the Shrews in all competitions and chipped in with 10 goals.

Docherty joined Rangers in January 2018 from Hamilton Academical on a four-year contract but has played just 19 times since making the switch to Ibrox.

He started his career at Hamilton and rose up through their youth ranks before breaking into their senior side. He helped them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in 2013 and retain in the top flight the following seasons, making 108 appearances for them before leaving.

Sunderland are in need of some reinforcements this month to help kick-start their promotion push from the third tier. Docherty would add more energy and enthusiasm into Phil Parkinson’s midfield and proved last season that he is a useful player at this level.

The Black Cats will be hoping to tie up this deal as soon as possible.


