West Brom boss Slaven Bilic prepared to offer £1.5million loan fee to West Ham United to retain Grady Diangana

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has been backed by the club’s hierarchy to offer a £1.5million loan fee to West Ham United in order to retain Grady Diangana for the rest of the season as reported by The Telegraph.

The winger has been one of the standout performers for the Baggies this campaign since his temporary arrival from the Hammers and Bilic is desperate to retain the youngster.

There is a clause in Diangana’s contract which allows West Ham to recall him up until January 27 but this would leave West Brom needing to find a replacement with little time left to do so.

Diangana has been in fantastic form, scoring five goals and providing five assists and the indifferent form of the Championship leaders without the on-loan man have been noticeable.

West Brom are also considering a further £3million offer to keep the winger on loan for next season, regardless of whether the club returns to the Premier League or not.

It may be difficult to convince the London club to part ways for Diangana for another full season with him likely to be closer to pushing for a place in the West Ham squad but it is vital that Albion do everything in their power to keep him for the remainder of the campaign in order for their promotion bid not to be derailed.

The offer may be an interesting one for West Ham with them being able to use the money generated from the loan deal to aid new manager David Moyes in the January transfer window as they look to add further reinforcements to their squad.

Diangana signed a six-year contract with West Ham in January last year and is undoubtedly one of the brightest, young talents outside the Premier League and West Brom’s offer is a key indicator of his value to them.