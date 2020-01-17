Brentford identify Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney as target

Brentford have identified Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney as a potential transfer target, according to a report by West London Sport.

The Bees are in the hunt for a new forward in this transfer window to help bolster their promotion push. Thomas Frank’s side have also been linked with Zilina’s Robert Bozenik and St Gallen’s Cedric Itten.

Toney, who is 23 years old, is attracting of interest from higher up the divisions after a blistering start to the season in League One for the Posh. He has managed 17 goals in 29 appearances this term.

It is this goal scoring form that has attracted Brentford to his services. The London side are currently 3rd in the Championship, six points behind Leeds United in 2nd.

Toney started his career at Northampton Town and went on to play 60 times for their first team as a youngster and scored 13 goals to earn himself a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United in August 2015.

The striker played four games for the Toon’s senior side but spent the majority of his time in the North-East out on loan with the likes of Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic.

Peterborough signed him on a permanent basis in 2018 and he scored 23 goals in all competitions last season. He is well on the way to beating that tally this term, assuming the Posh can see off interest from Brentford this month and keep him until the end of the campaign.