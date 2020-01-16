Leeds United transfer chase for Bowen – Nixon details could add to fan hopes

Earlier this evening, Sun reporter Alan Nixon boldly told the story that Leeds United had contacted Hull City with a bid to take their red-hot forward Jarrod Bowen on a loan-to-buy obligation during this transfer window. Since then, some journalists have said that this isn’t the case putting them at odds with the Sun supremo.

Nixon says above that Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United “are willing to pay a £3million loan fee” for the right-sided attacker who is lethal in front of goal that the Whites have been lacking this season. 23-year-old Bowen, whose deal is up this summer, has 16 goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the Tigers this season.

Goals are the currency that strikers and attacking players trade in and those 16 from this season are part of a 54-goal haul for the East Yorkshire outfit and it is this output that drives his worth to the Tigers and the cost to any interested side. That cost might be an initial £3million loan down payment but, as always, the cost must be balanced against benefits when clubs take stock of their transfer needs.

The cost to Leeds United, should Bowen fire them to the promised land of the Premier League, pales into insignificance against the benefit of playing in English football’s top-tier competition alongside some of the best players in world football.

As said, many reporters have been rubbishing Nixon’s claims that Leeds United have contacted their neighbours down the M62 in Hull City with what many see as an audacious bid for their start player. However, in the face of this criticism from others, Nixon is maintaining his steadfastness and this can be seen in the following retweets from his personal Twitter account:

It’s a very clever idea. And I don’t see any other offers near the possible total of 18 or so. https://t.co/iCX950nANg — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2020

The call has been made. It’s up to Hull City whether it happens. https://t.co/4c7jr9wcMZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2020

Hull City know the details. So the call has been made. https://t.co/sm8bWlNA6v — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2020

With Hull City expressly knowing what Leeds United are offering, “the details” as Nixon calls them in the above tweet, and the fact that “the call has been made” from Elland Road then all Whites can do is wait. Undoubtedly the anticipation and sweaty-palmed expectation will rise the longer that Hull City maintain radio silence on this issue.

However, amidst all the negativity of not having made a transfer signing as of yet, news such as this must provide a sense of hope for Leeds United fans.