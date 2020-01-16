Leeds United transfer chase reporters at odds over Bowen situation – latest details

Leeds United are wasteful in front of goal to such a degree that it must leave fans scratching their head as to why their side is so far up the league. Hot on the heels of news that the Whites might have solved this with an approach for Hull City wideman Jarrod Bowen, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, comes a rebuttal from Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton to the contrary (tweet – below).

I’m told that Leeds are not in for Hull forward Jarrod Bowen, despite reports linking him with a move to Elland Road #lufc #hcafc — Tim Thornton (@SkySports_Tim) January 16, 2020

Nixon said in his article that Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United “are willing to pay a £3million loan fee” for the right-sided Bowen, a player who possesses a lethal nature in front of goal that the Whites have been lacking this season. 23-year-old Bowen, whose deal is up this summer, has 16 goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the Tigers this season.

His goals, he has 54 in 128 games for the Tigers, are what mark him out as a special player. What makes him even more so is that he’s achieved this in a Hull City side that has largely struggled during his time at the club. Nixon’s notion that the Whites have registered definite interest is something that will resonate with United fans looking to avoid yet another disappointing January window and Dan James-style letdowns.

Sky Sports Tim Thornton isn’t the only journalist nixing Nixon’s notion as can be evidenced by the following tweets:

From what I understand, Leeds have not bid for Hull’s Jarrod Bowen. #LeedsUnited — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) January 16, 2020

Jarrod Bowen not a player Leeds United are presently pursuing, the YEP understands. Watford boss Nigel Pearson has addressed Andre Gray's situation today. As ever, things can change, but this is the latest.https://t.co/bL1oYJib2d#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 16, 2020

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth in his linked article says that their “sources say that there is nothing in the speculation that [Leeds] United are presently preparing a bid” said to be worth a cool £15million should Bowen help fire the Whites to the Premier League.

Such conflicting views place these reporters at odds with each other. However, the January transfer window is only half over and there’s likely to be many more twists and turns before 11 pm on January 31st comes around.